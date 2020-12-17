Bodies of missing Richmond, Va. couple discovered; son charged with murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police confirmed two bodies recovered in Richmond amid a missing person investigation are those of a city couple officers feared could be in danger.

Police say the son of the missing woman is in custody and charged with homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to police, Trevon Powell, a man in his 20’s and son of Sandra Powell-Wyche, was arrested after detectives found her and husband, Curtis Wyche, dead from apparent gunshot wounds

The discovery was made after detectives conducted a search of their residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Earlier in the day, Richmond Police Department asked the public to locate the missing couple, who they believed could be in danger.

The department said Powell-Wyche, 49, was last seen at her job on Monday, Dec. 14, at the 1600 block of Westbrook Avenue. Officers originally said they responded to her residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening after not showing up for work.

Police said Wyche, 36, was last seen at his residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Sunday, Dec.13.

Around 2 p.m. on the same block of Chamberlayne, 8News saw a house surrounded with crime scene tape, a forensics unit and several RPD officers on scene.

The grisly news comes after pleas on social media from the couple’s friends and family, begging others to spread the word, share the photos of their loved ones, and call the police if anyone has seen the couple.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at 804-646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, on the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.