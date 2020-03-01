Bill to legally define milk in Virginia passes through Senate

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — A bill that legally defines milk in the Commonwealth has now passed through two chambers of the General Assembly.

House Bill 119 would prohibit plant-based milk products to call themselves milk.

Below is a description of the bill.

Milk; definition; misbranding; prohibition. Defines “milk” as the lacteal secretion of a healthy hooved mammal and provides that a food product is unlawfully misbranded if its label states that it is milk and it fails to meet such definition, except for human breast milk. The bill directs the Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services to implement a plan to ban all products misbranded as milk. The bill shall not become effective until six months after the enactment, on or before October 1, 2029, of a similar act in any 11 of 14 specified states.

The bill passed 24-16 on Friday in the Senate, and originally passed through the House of Delegate in January.

It would need final approval from Gov. Ralph Northam before becoming a law.

