Bill to legalize casino gambling in Virginia localities advances

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia House of Delegates advanced House Bill 4 Monday, a bill that would legalize casino gambling in some parts of the Commonwealth.

The bill sets specific criteria for localities that would be eligible for a casino project. These localities would include Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Richmond, and Portsmouth.

Localities will be able to choose their local development partner with the help of the State Lottery Board. The locality has to follow the criteria outlined in the bill for a development partner and the state has to approve their choice before a referendum is held.

The bill has provisions for problem gambling, including a prevention/treatment fund and a voluntary exclusion program. Under this program, if a person puts there name on a list, they will not be able to enter a casino.

The bill was engrossed and passed on to its third reading.

A final vote from the House and Senate is expected Tuesday.