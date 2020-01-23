Bill defining milk advances in Virginia legislature

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As people drink less dairy milk and some turn to plant-based alternatives such as oat, soy, and almond milk, dairy farmers say they’re struggling.
That’s why Virginia is the latest state to advance legislation restricting the use of the word milk for marketing purposes.
Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, introduced House Bill 119, which defines milk as the lacteal secretion “obtained by the complete milking of a healthy hooved animal.”
