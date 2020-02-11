Bill authorizing casino gaming passes in Virginia House

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – A House bill authorizing casino gaming in the Commonwealth of Virginia passed on Tuesday.

HB 4 Lottery Board passed on Tuesday afternoon in Richmond with a vote of 61-33.

The bill states that the Virginia Lottery Board will regulate casino gaming within certain cities that meet the criteria outlined.

A referendum must be passed by any city that wishes to allow casino gaming.

The bill was read for a third time before it was passed.

The bill will also be voted on in the Virginia Senate on Tuesday afternoon.