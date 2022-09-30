BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties on Friday, opening the Southwest Virginia areas to federal assistance after flooding in July.

According to the White House’s press website, the president approved the measure to supplement ongoing recovery efforts in the region.

The move was lauded by Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) as well as Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09), who began seeking the declaration after heavy rain lifted homes from their foundations and washed out infrastructure.

While the declaration opens certain public funds up to the residents of Buchanan and Tazewell Counties, the lawmakers said they’ll keep seeking further assistance.

“We are pleased that the federal government has taken this crucial step to aid recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell counties,” the legislators said. “We will continue pushing for individual assistance and all resources needed to help residents rebuild following this devastating flooding.”

The White House added that Charles Monroe Maltbie III was appointed as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations, and left additional designations open as the Commonwealth of Virginia continues damage assessments.