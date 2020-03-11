BCSO: Former Hurley school nurse charged with stealing Adderall

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman they say stole Adderall while working as a nurse within Buchanan County Public Schools.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Candie Leeann Blankenship, 37 years old, of Hurley, VA, was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging her with two (2) counts of petit larceny (18.2-96) and two (2) counts of possess of controlled substance (18.2-250).

The warrants stem from an investigation into two separate incidents. The first incident happened Jan. 13-15. The second incident happened between the dates of January 31 and March 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blankenship was employed as a nurse at the Hurley Elementary School and Hurley High School. One of her duties as a nurse was to dispense a schedule II narcotic, Adderall, to students who have a prescription from their physician to take the medication at a specific time. The investigation was into the accounting of the medication which found some of the medication was missing and unaccounted for. During the course of the investigation Blankenship admitted to taking the schedule II narcotic.

Blankenship was taken before a magistrate and released on a $5,000.00 unsecure bond.