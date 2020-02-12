Backstreet Boys announce 4 concerts in NC and Virginia as part of world tour

WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: (L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys perform at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WJHL) – Backstreet’s Back this summer!

The Backstreet Boys are kicking off their DNA World Tour on February 20, and four of their stops are in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Backstreet Boys will perform in Virginia at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 19.

They will also perform at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia on July 21.

Months later on September 21, the Backstreet Boys will be at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On September 22, crowds can hear “I Want It That Way” in Charlotte, North Carolina at the PNC Music Pavilion.

According to the band’s website, members of the band’s official Fan Club can purchase presale tickets for the shows as of Tuesday.

