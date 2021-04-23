Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after woman found dead in Pulaski County under suspicious circumstances

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After a woman was found dead in Pulaski County under suspicious circumstances Wednesday afternoon, authorities are on the lookout for a man who is not only wanted in connection with the investigation, but is also considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 6711 Oxford Avenue in the Fairlawn area at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 with regard to a possible dead person inside the residence.

When units arrived, the sheriff’s office says they found a woman — later identified as 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian of that Oxford Avenue residence — “deceased with a suspicious cause of death.”

During the investigation, authorities learned the victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

However, the victim’s vehicle was tracked down to another Fairlawn residence, where investigators discovered someone had broken into the unoccupied residence and taken a silver 2013 Infinity FX3 Model SUV with Virginia registration WTA1304.

The sheriff’s office identified 26-year-old Cory Steven Mangekian as a person of interest in connection with this suspicious death and asked for the community’s help to track him down.

Cory Mangekian is reportedly wanted for felony unauthorized use, felony breaking and entering, and felony grand larceny, with additional charges possible in the future.

Authorities describe this wanted man as 5’3″ tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm.

According to officials, Cory Mangekian was last known to list himself as homeless while in Texas for a short period of time, but he has lived in both Florida and New Hampshire.

The sheriff’s office believes Cory Mangekian has left the area in the 2013 Infinity and considers him both armed and dangerous.

If you know Cory Mangekian or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.