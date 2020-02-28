At Richmond rally, Bernie Sanders pushes agenda of sweeping changes before Virginia votes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 5,000 people made their way to the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond on Thursday for a Bernie Sanders rally days before voters in Virginia head to the polls for the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday.

“There are a lot of working people in Virginia, in Vermont, all over this country, they’re working two or three jobs,” Sanders told the crowd. “They can’t afford the basic necessities of life, and they say does anybody care what’s going on in my life? Does anybody know what’s going on in my life? And they don’t vote. Well, we do care.”

“We need to change our national priorities and put education at the top of the list,” the Vermont senator said Thursday. “What this campaign is about is asking people to think outside of the box.”

Moments before the rally, 8News spoke one-on-one with Sanders. When asked what he would like to say to moderate voters who call him a socialist and believe that his policies would hurt the economy, Sanders answered: “Our policies are going to help the middle class. We need to raise that minimum wage, that living wage, that will help everyone, $15 bucks an hour, when we make public colleges and universities tuition-free.”

Sen. Sanders also addressed his stance on guaranteeing health care for all, improving education and teacher salaries and housing.

WATCH: 8News goes 1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders

“All over the country, you’re seeing people spend 40-50 percent of their income on housing, they’re being driven out of the communities because on gentrification so we’re telling the landlords of this country, stop jacking up rent!” Sanders said.

If elected President, Sanders said he would address the immigration crisis in the nation.

“On a very busy day one, I think that’s going to be long a day one, we’re going to sign an executive order that ends all of Trump’s racist immigration executive orders and as the son of an immigrant, I take this issue personally.”

