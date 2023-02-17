FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WFXR)— The Franklin County Sheriff’s office announced an arrest Thursday, Feb. 16, in connection with the deaths of two stolen dogs.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dogs’ owner, Terry Michel, 58, of Ferrum is charged with two counts of Felony Animal Cruelty, one count of Filing a False Police Report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

The dogs were found dead on Carolina Springs Rd., on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech determined their cause of death was gunshot wounds.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement, “The Office of the Sheriff is thankful to be able to provide a resolution to this case, although the reasons why are still hard to comprehend. We have noticed the many comments with concerns about this occurring at the Waid Park Recreation Area, but we do want to confirm that the reported theft and subsequent death of these dogs have no connection to Waid Park.”