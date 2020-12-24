Appalachian Power says cut-off notices are just a formality

LIVE NOW /
by: The Associated Press

Appalachian Power installing new meters in Kingsport

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s second-largest electricity provider says customers who have fallen behind on their bills might be getting cut-off notices in the mail, but no one’s service is going to be turned off.

Appalachian Power spokeswoman Teresa Hall tells The Roanoke Times the notices are a formality sent in part because many financial aid agencies require people to have a disconnection notice in order to qualify for help with bills.

New state budget legislation that took effect last month indefinitely extended a moratorium on utility disconnections across Virginia.

