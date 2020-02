A picture taken on January 12, 2010 in Dinan, northern France shows a landscape covered with snow. French meteorological services sounded an orange alert in 40 departments in anticipation of more snow and icy temperatures. AFP PHOTO CYRIL FOLLIOT (Photo credit should read CYRIL FOLLIOT/AFP via Getty Images)

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – The Appalachia Fire Department took to social media to warn travelers about the wintry road conditions, saying that “black ice is rampant” in the area.

“Please stay home this morning,” the department wrote on its Facebook Page. “The roads are glazed with a fine sheet of ice.”