Animal cruelty investigation underway after 21 dead dogs found on Dinwiddie County, Va. property

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after nearly two dozen dead dogs were discovered on a property in Dinwiddie County last week.

On February 14, Dinwiddie County Animal Control received an anonymous request for an animal welfare check at a property on the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road. There they found a kennel containing 10 individual dog pens and a ‘common run area.’ Inside officers discovered 21 deceased dogs and one surviving dog.

“All of the dogs appear to have been a hunting breed commonly referred to as walkers or walker hounds,” Dinwiddie County Animal Control said in a release.

The surviving dog was immediately removed by Animal Control Officers and taken for veterinary care and is expected to fully recover.

Based on the preliminary findings of the ensuing investigation, the dogs’ owner, Floyd McNeil Maitland, was charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty. Additional charges are pending.

The deceased dogs are being transported to the Lynchburg Regional Animal Health Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

