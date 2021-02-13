Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old out of Bassett, Virginia believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl out of Bassett, Virginia Friday afternoon.

Police say the abducted is Allie Michele Broadaway. She is described as a white female, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds.

The alleged abduction occurred at 1 p.m. and the child was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, Virginia.

Broadaway was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark-colored fleece pants.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merritt, a white man with brown hair and green eyes.

Merritt is about 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. There is no clothing description for the suspect at this time.

Kaleb Christopher Merritt

2000 Light Green Mercury Grand Marquis

Allie Michele Broadaway



He is possibly driving a 2000 Light Green Mercury Grand Marquis, TX tag DMP-2294.

Police say the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

For further information contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751