Amber Alert for 3-month-old girl from Chesapeake, Va. canceled after child found safe

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — UPDATE – A 3-month-old child has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued out of Chesapeake, Virginia.

According to the Virginia State Police, Vanessa Dasilva has been safely located.

PREVIOUS

An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a 3-month-old girl was inside a vehicle that was stolen Wednesday morning in Chesapeake.

Police say Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva was inside the vehicle in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard at the time theft, just before 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle is a gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Virginia license plate VXX 1085. There’s a “baby on board” sticker on the rear and a “Texas edition” emblem with a Texas star. There’s also a pink flamingo in the rear-view mirror.

Varrios-Dasilva has brown hair and brown eyes and is wearing a pink and white Minnie Mouse jumpsuit with ears on it, police say.

The suspect is a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.