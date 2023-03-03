ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is currently searching for two children who they say may be in danger.

According to police, 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe and 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe were both last seen on Thursday, Feb. 23, on East Jefferson Street in Charlottesville. They were reportedly both with 43-year-old Angela Ridgewell-Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon. Virginia State Police reported that the vehicle has a Virginia license plate that reads “823-0000.”

Shaun Lee Steppe, 13, was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 24. (Courtesy of the Albemarle County Police Department)

Shayn Lucious Steppe, 8, was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 23. (Courtesy of the Albemarle County Police Department)

Virginia State Police said Angela Ridgewell-Steppe is a 5-foot-3-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 130 pounds. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Stock photo of a silver 2002 GMC Yukon. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police describe Shaun as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Black boy, weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Shayn is described as a 5-foot-2-inch tall Black boy, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Virginia State Police said Angela Ridgewell-Steppe is a 5-foot-3-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Both children are believed to be “endangered” according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.