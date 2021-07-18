82-year-old woman fatally shot by foster son in Chesapeake; suspect is armed and dangerous

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal shooting Saturday morning near South Norfolk.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Narrow Street shortly before 9:40 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot inside the residence and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have since confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the victim is 82-year-old Mary McNulty.

Traivon Hilton McNulty

Family members say that McNulty was killed by Traivon McNulty, her 20-year-old foster son, following a verbal dispute he had with his foster father.

They also say the son took his belongings and fled the scene in the family’s minivan.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for charges including homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny auto and domestic assault.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The incident is currently an ongoing investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.