73-year-old cyclist killed on Virginia Capital Trail after hitting post

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation said a 73-year-old cyclist has died following a crash Friday afternoon.

Officials said it happened on a bridge that runs parallel to Route 5 next to Jamestown High School. James City County Police identified the victim as Ronald Eddie Fox of Newport News.

According to a witness who was walking her dog, the elderly man was coming down a hill and hit a post.

Fox was thrown from his bike, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

