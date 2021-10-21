7-year-old Virginia girl dead after crash that injured 2 other children and woman

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A 7-year-old girl is dead after a crash that injured two other children and a woman on Oct. 12.

Around 8 a.m., Prince William County investigators responded to Hoadly Road and Galveston Court for a report of a crash.

The investigation showed that a Toyota Camry attempted to make a left turn on a yellow light on Hoadly Road northbound onto Galveston Court when the car crossed paths with a Subaru Forester traveling southbound on Hoadly Road through the intersection also with a yellow light.

The Toyota had four occupants — a 29-year-old driver of Manassas and three children.

The driver sustained minor injuries while two children, a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl in child restraints, also sustained minor injuries.

A third child, a 7-year-old girl in a booster seat in between the two other girls sustained serious injuries, according to police. The 7-year-old succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The driver of the Subaru, 45, was not injured.

No charges will be sought in the crash, according to PWCPD.