6-year-old Virginia girl uses lemonade stand to buy pet oxygen masks for local fire department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/WJHL) – One little girl in Virginia Beach is making a big difference in her community, all through a lemonade stand.

Recently, 6-year-old Carly Gray saw a video of pets being saved from a house fire, and afterward, they were given special animal oxygen masks to help treat smoke inhalation.

From there, she was inspired to raise money to buy those masks for her local fire department.

Over the past several weeks, Carly raised enough money to buy three masks, with more being donated.

“I was thinking, if we were in a house fire and that happened and our pets died, it would make me really sad,” Carly said.

“It’s been a long time of realizing this child has the biggest heart,” said Carly’s mother, Tracy.

For her great work, she was also given the Hero to Animals Award from PETA.