500-acre wildfire continues to burn in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A large wildfire has broken out in the Big Rock area of Buchanan County.

According to Rocky Wood, a Forest Technician for Buchanan County, the fire originated in Kentucky and advanced over the state line into Virginia.

The wildfire is over 500 acres in size, but Wood reported it is 60% contained as of 2:34 p.m. Friday.

Wood also stated that Virginia Forestry is currently protecting 16 homes and 12 structures. None have been burnt at this time.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you more details as they arrive.