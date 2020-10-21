46-year-old man charged with stabbing 2 teens outside Virginia middle school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 46-year-old man is charged with stabbing two teens near Carver Middle School in Chesterfield Tuesday night.

Police told 8News they received a call for an apparent stabbing shortly after 6 p.m. Officers found two victims, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, in the school’s parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, an altercation in the parking lot led to the stabbing.

Turon M. Savoy Sr., of the 6000 block of Rollback Drive in Chesterfield, was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail. Savoy knew the two victims, police added.

SCENE VIDEO: 2 teens stabbed outside Chesterfield middle school

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe both victims attend a local school, Life Christian Academy.

Police add that the victims were practicing football Tuesday night, as part of a school-sanctioned practice.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.