HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were killed and three others were injured following a chain-reaction crash in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police responded to the accident near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. All southbound lanes in that area are closed until further notice.

VSP said their initial investigation revealed that a sedan traveling north crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a 2020 Tesla. The Tesla then struck a parked, unoccupied 1999 Ford work van. The sedan overturned and came to a rest in the southbound lanes.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash with multiple injuries Wednesday morning. (Photo: 8News)

The two people inside the Tesla were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Five people inside the sedan were all ejected from the car during the crash. Four died from their injuries on the scene. One was transported with life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.