COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The 35 dogs that were seized from a house in Colonial Heights as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation in late February, are now in the custody of the Colonial Heights Animal Services. Their owner was charged with more than 30 counts of animal cruelty or inadequate care for a companion animal.

According to police, Colonial Heights Animal Services, Hopewell Animal Services and Colonial Heights Police executed an ongoing animal cruelty investigation that culminated in a search warrant on the 100 block of Buckingham Drive.

Inside the house, officers found 35 dogs, all of which were removed from the home. Several of the dogs the officers found were pregnant, and later had puppies while in the care of Colonial Heights Animal Services.

Dogs Rescued from Colonial heights home ( Photo Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

On Monday, April 18, Colonial Heights Circuit Court handed custody of 41 dogs to Colonial Heights Animal Services.

According to Colonial Heights Police, the majority of the dogs were placed with local rescue organizations.

Before/After of one of the dogs rescued (Photo Courtesy of The Colonial Heights Police Department)

It was determined that the owner of the dogs was 56-year-old Paula D. Sadler, of Colonial Heights. Sadler was charged with 1 count of felony animal cruelty, 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and 15 counts of inadequate care for a companion animal.