Buchanan Co. flood (Photo released by Virginia Department of Emergency Management)

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The latest update from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) provides a number of damages to homes and businesses in the area affected by last Tuesday’s flood.

According to a press release from Chief Deputy Eric Breedingof the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the VDEM has been conducting damage assessments in the Whitewood area for the past two days.

Damage assessments conducted by the VDEM show that 30 homes have been destroyed, 31 homes have major damage, 30 homes have minor damage and 39 homes were affected.

Commercial property damage assessments show 6 properties destroyed, 6 with major damage, 2 with minor damage and 3 were affected.

Donations can be dropped off at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School in Oakwood, Va. Water, cleaning supplies, large empty water containers (5-gallon empty jugs with lids), push brooms and shovels are needed.

The release asks for donations to not include clothing or perishable foods.