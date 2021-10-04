PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV is hosting roundtable discussions with Virginia Gubernatorial candidates Glenn Youngkin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) on Thursday, October 7.

WAVY News 10’s Anita Blanton and Andy Fox will interview the candidates separately on a range of topics. You can watch their unedited responses from 7-8 p.m. Thursday. The taped roundtable discussions will be broadcast at that time on all Nexstar stations in the Commonwealth. It will also be streamed live on the station websites and Facebook pages.

The discussions with the candidates are part of a partnership with Norfolk State University.

Ahead of Election Day on November 2, polling has shown the race is competitive, and has generally shown McAuliffe slightly ahead.