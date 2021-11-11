WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police arrested a 20-year-old Woodbridge man on Wednesday in connection to a double homicide in the 14100 block of Renegade Ct. that took place on Nov. 5.

Julian Khari Graham, 20, was identified as the second suspect in the home invasion which lead to a shooting and ultimately, a double homicide. During gunfire exchange, the other suspect and a resident of the home were fatally shot. While a third person, a 21-year-old contractor, was wounded.

For previous reports on the double homicide click here.

Graham has been charged with second-degree murder, burglary while armed and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His court date is pending and he’s being held without bond.