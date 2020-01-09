20 cats, owner found living in Virginia Beach storage unit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – A Virginia Beach animal shelter says it took in 20 cats after they were found living in a storage unit with their owner who had recently lost her home.

The city’s Animal Care and Adoption Center said on Tuesday that the woman and the felines were found living in the self-storage unit this week. Officials said the cats were “understandably scared,” but are otherwise in good health and didn’t show signs of neglect.

They’re awaiting adoption into new homes.

The shelter didn’t say how long the cats and their owner had been living in the storage unit or what happened with the woman.