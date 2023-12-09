VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl they believe to be in extreme danger.

Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

According to police, Zuri Dorsey was abducted from her bed by her estranged father Deandre Alante Dorsey at her home on the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.

Zuri is 2-feet tall and weighs about 34 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing red and white striped pajamas, but may have been changed into green with Santa Claus print pajamas,

Deandre is wanted for six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach. He suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and it is unknown if he has his medication with him.

Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

The 27-year-old man is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with writing on the side of the legs and a black hoodie.

Police believe he could be headed towards Lawrenceville, Va. or Lewiston Woodville, N.C.

Virginia State police (VSP) issued an Amber Alert for Zuri just before 1 p.m. According to VSP, Deandre may be driving a red Honda Accord with North Carolina tags, RAZ9972.

Anyone with information about Zuri or Deandre’s whereabouts should contact VBPD missing persons detective at 757-385-4401.