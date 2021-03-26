2 Virginia brothers charged with entering US Capitol during January 6 riot

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach brothers have been charged after authorities say they went into the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Eric Von Bernewitz and Paul Von Bernewitz were each charged on Wednesday with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A statement of facts filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. says Eric Von Bernewitz wanted to attend the rally for former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and his brother Paul agreed to go with him because he wanted to “take care of” his brother because his right arm is paralyzed.

The two marched to the Capitol after the rally. The FBI says Eric Von Bernewitz told them he and his brother “got caught up in the excitement of the crowd” and went into the building. He said they only stayed inside for about 10 minutes before leaving.

Both were released on personal recognizance bonds on Wednesday during their first appearance in court.

The brothers are not the only people from Hampton Roads charged after the Jan. 6 riot. Others included a man in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, a Virginia Beach charter boat captain, a Williamsburg man who was caught on video attacking officers with a stick and two people from Mathews County.