2 dead in 6-vehicle crash Thanksgiving night in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead following a 6-vehicle crash in the city’s northside Thanksgiving night. Police say the driver of a pick-up truck ran a red light, causing a chain reaction of events.

A multivehicle crash occurred in the area of Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond on Thanksgiving night. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

Richmond police spokesperson James Mercante told 8News that one woman died at the scene and a man, who was rushed to the hospital, succumbed to life-threatening injuries.

The multivehicle crash occurred in the area of Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard just before 8 p.m. According to Richmond police, a white pickup truck was traveling westbound on Brookland Park Boulevard around 7:54 p.m.

As witnesses reported earlier to 8News, the truck ran a red light and struck two cars in the intersection. Police confirmed this to be true, adding that the collision caused the vehicles to spin onto eastbound Brookland Park Boulevard. Three additional cars were also struck.

The white pickup truck collided with an SUV heading south on Chamberlayne Avenue, killing the vehicle’s male and female occupants, police added.

The identifications of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

Everyone else involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. No pedestrians or passersby were injured.

Charges against the pickup truck driver, whose injuries were not made available by police, are pending.

Chamberlayne Avenue southbound and Brookland Park Boulevard westbound is closed at the location for several hours, police say, to accommodate the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-1664.

8News photojournalist Jacob Sexton contributed to this report.