$2.2 million in federal grant money given to Virginia Head Start and Early Head Start

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $2,282,418 to People Incorporated of Virginia for the Head Start and Early Head Start Program.

“Early childhood well-being is important to the development of children,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA). “The $2,282,418 in grant money allocated to People Incorporated of Virginia for Head Start and Early Head Start will provide more resources to families and children.”

He continued by saying, “These funds will greatly advance the ability of Head Start to help families and children in Southwest Virginia flourish.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website says that Head Start programs promote school readiness of children ages birth to five from low-income families by supporting the development of the whole child.