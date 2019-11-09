18 requests submitted to reclaim Virginia coal mines

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Virginia has received 18 requests for a new pilot program that’ll give out millions of dollars to reclaim abandoned coal mines.

Tarah Kesterson with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy told News Channel 11 those requests ask for more than $24 million in funding, with $10 million expected to be awarded.

The department will have to hold an advisory meeting about the requests. Clinch River Hemp Company submitted the largest funding request.

The Southwest Virginia company is asking for $4.11 million for a project aimed at remediation by cultivating hemp products.