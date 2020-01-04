$150K granted to Town of Lebanon to restore historic theater

Virginia

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Help is on the way for the restoration of a historic theater in the Town of Lebanon.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority awarded the town a $150,000 grant to renovate the historic Russell Theater.

The downtown landmark was closed in late November.

Officials say the plan is to renovate the more than 3,000 square-foot theater into a multi-use facility to be used as a hub for different community events.

It’s located on Main Street near the Russell County Courthouse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss