$150K granted to Town of Lebanon to restore historic theater

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Help is on the way for the restoration of a historic theater in the Town of Lebanon.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority awarded the town a $150,000 grant to renovate the historic Russell Theater.

The downtown landmark was closed in late November.

Officials say the plan is to renovate the more than 3,000 square-foot theater into a multi-use facility to be used as a hub for different community events.

It’s located on Main Street near the Russell County Courthouse.