10 cases of Legionnaire’s Disease confirmed in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Ten cases of “Legionnaire’s Disease” have been confirmed in the state of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health says 10 cases have been confirmed in Chesterfield County, which is right outside of Richmond and a little over 5 hours away from Johnson City.

Officials say the disease is caused by bacteria that occurs naturally in lakes and streams. The state says most people exposed to the bacteria do not get Legionnaire’s Disease.

The cases have been confirmed mostly in older adults and people with other medical conditions since May 1.