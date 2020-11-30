DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say one person died after a small plane crashed into a garage Nov. 24 in Middlesex County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1270 block of North End Road in Deltaville.

Virginia State Police have not released many details, but confirmed there was only one fatality. They say the preliminary investigation showed a fixed-wing aircraft struck the garage-type structure, causing it to become engulfed in flames. On Nov. 30, police said they were still waiting on the identification of the pilot from the medical examiner, but confirmed the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza V35.

Photos from WAVY viewer Sondra Groft show the extent of the smoke. A small airport is about two miles from the crash site.

Smoke billows from the crash site (Photo via Sondra Groft)

The damage after the plane crash. (Virginia State Police image)

“We are dealing with someone’s life right here, and it’s so tragic,” said Phil Spencer, who owns the adjoining property. The wreckage of the plane came to rest next to his garage, which is adjacent to the one the plane struck.

The private North End Shores community where the plane crashed is a cluster of summer homes for people in Hampton Roads and the Richmond area.

Sondra Groft lives about a quarter-mile away on Robins Point Avenue. She heard a plane in distress about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and then felt the impact.

“A loud boom that shook the house. It was pretty frightening that it happened so close to the house, and pretty frightening that it happened to the person who lost their life in the crash,” Groft said.

Light planes flying overhead are common in this area near the Chesapeake Bay.

“There’s an airport right here in Topping, at the base of the Whitestone Bridge and there’s a lot of fields up here on the top of the hill. We see a lot of crop dusters and other planes flying over, especially this time of the year,” Spencer said.

PLANE CRASH in Middlesex Co leaves one person dead. Unlikely if any other victims. ⁦@VSPPIO⁩: under investigation awaiting FAA. Med examiner on scene now to identify the body. Small airport about 2 miles away. ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/1CPzHlLST0 — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) November 24, 2020

