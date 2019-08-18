1 dead, 3 injured in two Newport News, VA shootings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead, and three people were wounded, including a Newport News Police officer, after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue, according to police.

Officers were in the area searching for the suspect in a domestic-related homicide that happened earlier in the day on Ottis Street, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew who spoke about the incident in a press conference.

As police were trying to secure a perimeter around an apartment complex where they believed the suspect to be, the suspect came outside of an apartment and began firing at police, Drew says.

That’s when officers started firing back. An officer and the suspect were both shot, as well as a third person who Drew says was a civilian.

All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Drew says the officer is expected to be OK, the suspect is in surgery and the civilian is in serious condition.

Drew says witnesses and surveillance footage at the homicide scene are what led them to the suspect within a few hours.

A witness of the officer-involved shooting scene at the apartment complex tells 10 On Your Side, “I heard the shots, but I thought it was firecrackers and then when I found out it wasn’t’ firecrackers that it was shots then I really got down, because I didn’t know where they were coming from and it scared me so bad that I started shaking.”

Drew ended the press conference saying, “My heart goes out to the family who lost a loved one as a direct result of domestic violence situation. A young lady lost her life.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.