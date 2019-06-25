LIVE NOW /
Virginia to use $12m in funding for electric transit buses

Regional

by: Staff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – More than $12 million in state funding will be used to deploy electric transit buses in three Virginia localities.
  
In total, 17 electric buses and charging infrastructure will be used by local transit systems in Alexandria, Blacksburg and Hampton Roads.
  
Nearly $9 million of the funding will come from the Environmental Mitigation Trust that the state received as part of its settlement with Volkswagen.
  
Funding recipients must purchase the electric buses and place them into service within two years.
  
The use of electric buses is expected to reduce operational costs for transit agencies through savings from lower fuel and maintenance costs. They are also expected to avoid tons of carbon emissions and pounds of nitrogen oxide emissions.
 

