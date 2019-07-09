Virginia State Police now seeking records in gas station explosion

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police continue to investigate a gas station explosion back in May that killed four people and injured three others.

Search warrants have sought information about a gasoline order delivered to South River Market in Rockbridge County, less than an hour before the explosion on May 10.

Investigators requested records on the distributor’s truck driver, as well as business, phone and company training documents.

Virginia State Police say they hope to determine if the driver had adequate safety training and knew how to act in case of an accident.