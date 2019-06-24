Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to host roundtable on youth vaping epidemic

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. Under scrutiny amid a wave of underage vaping, Juul is pushing into television with a multimillion-dollar campaign rebranding itself as a stop-smoking aid for adults trying to kick cigarettes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Virginia lawmakers are taking steps to tackle the teen vaping epidemic.

Sen. Tim Kaine will be in Henrico County Monday to address the issue. He’s set to host a roundtable that will include healthcare leaders, youth advocates and Virginians who were negatively impacted by vaping.

They will discuss efforts to address the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use, including the Tobacco-Free Youth Act. This is a piece of legislation put forward by Kaine to raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products from 18 to 21.

This isn’t the first time the senator has battled tobacco use. As governor of Virginia, Kaine signed a bill into law to ban smoking in bars and restaurants, as well as an executive order to ban smoking in state buildings and vehicles. In April 2018, Kaine joined two letters to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and JUUL Labs, Inc. raising concerns about youth access and use of flavored e-cigarettes.

The roundtable will begin at 10 a.m. at the Libbie Mill Library.