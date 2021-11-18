Virginia man arrested in Neyland Stadium stolen credit card case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department have arrested a man suspected of stealing an elderly person’s credit card and spending over $350 at Neyland Stadium during the Vols season-opener on Sep. 2.

Justin Chambers, 41, of Jonesville, Virginia was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and one count of theft of property.

A woman working at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 2 reported her bag was stolen near Gate 14. Three fraudulent charges totaling $357.72 appeared on her bank card a short time later.

Charges of $180.23 and $147.49 were made at the VolShop inside Neyland Stadium and $30 was spent at a concession stand. Investigators were able to identify the suspect by matching his clothing from VolShop security footage with footage of him scanning his ticket to enter the stadium at Gate 14.

Chambers was also observed on security footage using the stolen card and forging the victim’s signature to complete the fraudulent transactions.

UTPD thanked the social media community for their help in identifying the suspect. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for Jan. 28, 2022.