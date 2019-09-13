Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax files lawsuit against CBS

VIRGINIA (AP) — Attorneys for one of the women accusing Virginia’s lieutenant governor of sexual assault says Justin Fairfax’s defamation lawsuit against CBS over an interview she gave is a “ploy” to preserve his political career.

The attorneys for Vanessa Tyson say the college professor stands by statements she made during the interview.

Fairfax has sued CBS over that interview and a separate one the company did with a second accuser. That lawsuit is for $400 million.

He’s accusing CBS of defamation. He denies the women’s allegations.