Virginia launches new tool to help sexual assault victims

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Department of Forensic Science are launching the state’s first-ever statewide tracking system for sexual assault victims.

According to a release issued from the AG’s office, the “PERK” tracking system is a secure system that allows survivors, DFS, law enforcement agencies and hospitals know the status and location of a PERK kit at any given moment.

The new PERK tracking system was developed as part of Attorney General Herring’s ongoing project in conjunction with DFS, law enforcement agencies, survivors, and victim advocates to “transform the way Virginia responds to sexual and domestic violence,” according to the release.

“In years past, survivors often had no idea whether their kit had actually been tested, and we found out it often hadn’t been, which is so disrespectful to a survivor and really undermined trust in the system. We’ve made so much progress over the last few years to empower survivors, improve communication and transparency, and implement trauma-informed, survivor-centered, practices, and this new system is going to be yet another big step forward,” said Herring. “With this new system, survivors, as well as hospitals, labs, and law enforcement agencies, will know exactly what’s happening with a kit, where it is physically located, and where it is in the testing process at any given moment. I want to thank our great partners at DFS for all their hard work and dedication in bringing this project to life.”