Virginia, Kentucky AGs ask US Trustee to ensure Blackjewel miners get paid

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The attorneys general for Virginia and Kentucky have requested federal help in ensuring coal miners get paid.

Virginia AG Mark Herring and Kentucky AG Andy Beshear jointly asked the Office of the United States Trustee to help ensure that all employees of Blackjewel LLC receive paychecks owed to them.

Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 protection and suddenly ceased operations early this month. Many of the company’s 1,700 employees discovered their last paychecks had bounced.

“These workers deserve the wages they earned and I’m going to use every tool at my disposal to make sure they get paid,” Virginia AG Herring said in a news release Tuesday. “The company should also take care of any negative consequences caused by their recklessness, like overdrafts or late fees.”

SEE ALSO: Blackjewel miner’s check withdrawn from bank account on day of brain tumor scan

“Now, we are taking action and urging the court to order our miners be paid immediately,” Kentucky AG Beshear said. “No Kentuckian should be treated this way for putting in an honest day’s work.”

Blackjewel has secured enough funds to allow a limited number of employees to return to work in order to secure mines and facilities. The remaining employees will have to wait until more funding is secured.