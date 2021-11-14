Virginia Gov.-Elect Glenn Younkin and Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome sears comment on passing of Big Stone Gap police officer

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears have both posted to social media to pay their respects to fallen Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.

Youngkin said that fallen officer Michael Chandler was a “true public servant who dedicated his life to protecting his community.” He asks that the public join him and his wife Suzanne in praying for Chandler’s family.

Winsome Sears stated in her post to Facebook that she actually got a chance to meet Chandler while on the campaign trail.

“May his family know that he is respected by so many for wearing the uniform to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth,” Sears said in the Facebook post.