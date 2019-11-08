Virginia DMV: More than 800,000 already gotten REAL IDs

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — People across Tennessee and Virginia are already taking full advantage of getting their REAL IDs.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, people will not be able to use a basic driver’s license to board a domestic flight or access secure federal buildings.

To meet this federal requirement, you have your driver’s license upgraded to a REAL ID at a local DMV.

The Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced more than 800,000 people have already gotten a REAL ID.

It is not mandatory to have a REAL ID to drive, but the next time you upgrade your ID, it will display “Federal Limits Apply” in the top right corner to distinguish it from a REAL ID compliant credential

According to the Virginia DMV, if you have a U.S. Passport or another form of approved identification, you can use that instead of a “REAL ID” to board flights or access federal buildings.

Some military bases may no longer accept non-REAL ID compliant credentials which display “Federal Limits Apply.” Please verify identification requirements prior to your visit.

