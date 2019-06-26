Virginia couple charged with homicide in baby overdose death

1  of  2
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – A Virginia couple has been charged in the death of a two-month-old baby from a suspected heroin and cocaine overdose.
  
News outlets report a grand jury in Danville, Virginia, indicted 27-year-old Eugene Chandler Jr. and 26-year-old Shaleigh Brumfield on Tuesday on charges of felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.
  
Danville Police say officers responded to a call for help in November 2018 and found Chandler holding the unresponsive infant. Officers tried to administer CPR but the baby girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
  
An autopsy found she died of acute heroin and cocaine intoxication while sleeping alongside the couple. Investigators say they found evidence of drug use at the home.
  
Chandler and Brumfield are being held in jail without bond.
 

