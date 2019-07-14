Breaking News
Child struck by sheriff’s vehicle on Outer Banks beach

by: Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A 7-year-old boy vacationing in the Outer Banks has been flown to a Virginia hospital after being struck by a sheriff’s department vehicle.

Currituck County Fire and EMS Chief Ralph Melton tells The Virginian-Pilot the child was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle on Carova Beach over the weekend.

Melton says the boy sustained minor injuries and is in good condition but was taken to a Norfolk hospital as a precaution.

He says he believes the child ran unexpectedly into the path of the vehicle, which was on patrol.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

