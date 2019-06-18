VIDEO: ‘Iron Man’ actor posts message online for NC shark attack survivor

Robert Downey Jr., famous for his role as Marvel character “Iron Man”, recorded a video message for Paige Winter, the victim of a shark attack in North Carolina.

Paige is still being treated at a Greenville, NC hospital after she was bitten by a shark on June 2 at Fort Macon State Park. She had to have her leg amputated above the knee.

Robert Downy Jr. posted the video message featuring well-wishes for Paige Winter on his official Instagram page, and he also tagged Paige Winter’s Instagram account in the post.

In the video, Downy Jr. described Paige as heroic and applauded her interests in sustainability and love for marine life. He also asked her to join his sustainability initiative “Footprint Coalition”.

Watch the entire message at the link below: